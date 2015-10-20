By Richard Cowan
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 20 The U.S. House of
Representatives returns on Tuesday from a Columbus Day recess
with no clear plan for choosing someone to replace retiring
Speaker John Boehner and little to no progress on budget
negotiations, according to congressional aides.
House Republicans will huddle behind closed doors late on
Tuesday and early on Wednesday to discuss the two matters, which
have become intertwined, according to aides who asked not to be
identified.
Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Jack Lew and Fed Governor
Jerome Powell met on Tuesday with Senate Finance Committee
members to discuss a third pressing issue, the need for fast
action on raising federal borrowing authority before a Nov. 3
deadline.
House and Senate Republican and Democratic leadership staff
have been meeting over the 10-day recess that just ended in an
attempt to find a winning formula for funding federal agencies
beyond Dec. 11, when current money runs out.
Unless progress comes soon, lawmakers' goal of writing a
two-year budget deal could evaporate with the focus shifting to
just paying for agency programs through Sept. 30, 2016, when the
presidential campaigns will be in full throttle.
One veteran House Republican aide said there had been no
progress in those staff-level discussions over the recess.
Boehner, who is scheduled to leave Congress on Oct. 30, is
aiming to pass a debt limit increase as early as this week,
according to the House Republican aide.
House leadership spokesmen would not comment on timing for a
bill that has little Republican backing.
Quick passage of a debt limit bill with strong Democratic
support, besides calming jittery financial markets, would save
whoever the next speaker is from an early, divisive Republican
Party fight.
Many House Republicans are hoping that House Ways and Means
Committee Chairman Paul Ryan agrees to run for speaker, a job he
has been saying he does not want. Other Republicans are lining
up in case Ryan stays out.
Representative Xavier Becerra, a member of the House
Democratic leadership, said failure to raise the debt limit in a
timely manner could place in doubt Washington's ability to pay
November benefits to 25 million Social Security recipients who
are among the program's oldest and poorest.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Dan Grebler)