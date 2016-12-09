WASHINGTON Dec 9 Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia on Friday urged senators to oppose a temporary spending bill because it fails to offer a long-term solution to secure retired coal miners' benefits.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has not yet announced when a final vote on the government spending legislation would take place.

The House of Representatives voted for the funding bill on Thursday and went home. But in the Senate, Manchin and some other Democrats planned to delay a vote in hopes of adding a longer-term extension of expiring healthcare benefits for retired coal miners and their families.