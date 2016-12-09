GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks up on reinvigorated Trump rally; Dow tops 20,000
* Oil little changed in choppy trade (Updates to U.S. market close)
WASHINGTON Dec 9 Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia on Friday urged senators to oppose a temporary spending bill because it fails to offer a long-term solution to secure retired coal miners' benefits.
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has not yet announced when a final vote on the government spending legislation would take place.
The House of Representatives voted for the funding bill on Thursday and went home. But in the Senate, Manchin and some other Democrats planned to delay a vote in hopes of adding a longer-term extension of expiring healthcare benefits for retired coal miners and their families. (Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Oil little changed in choppy trade (Updates to U.S. market close)
TORONTO, Jan 25 Tundra Energy Marketing Ltd on Wednesday confirmed its pipeline as the source of leak of some 200,000 liters of crude oil onto aboriginal land in Saskatchewan, the company's president said on Wednesday.
Jan 25 Share prices surged on Wednesday for U.S. companies that could benefit from U.S. President Trump's plans to push ahead with a border wall with Mexico and his approval of key energy pipeline expansion projects.