WASHINGTON, Sept 28 The Democratic and
Republican leaders of the U.S. House of Representatives have
agreed to aid Flint, Michigan, resolve its water crisis, aides
said on Wednesday, a deal that could clear the way for funding
the federal government beyond Friday.
Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan and Democratic leader
Nancy Pelosi reached the deal on Tuesday hours after a stopgap
funding bill to avoid a federal government shutdown failed to
garner enough votes to advance in the Senate.
Only 45 senators in the Republican-controlled 100-seat
Senate voted in favor of a procedural step needed for
consideration of a continuing resolution (CR) to fund federal
agencies until Dec. 9.
Democrats in the Senate and House had vowed to oppose the
resolution until Republicans agree to a Flint aid package.
Under the deal reached between Ryan and Pelosi, the House
will vote on Wednesday on an amendment to a separate water
resources bill that would provide $170 million aid package aimed
at helping Flint, a city of more than 100,000 people that has
had lead-tainted drinking water for more than two years.
The amendment "will, at the end of the day, provide the
necessary funding Flint needs," an aide to Pelosi said on
customary condition of anonymity.
Republicans familiar with the discussions said adding a
Flint amendment to the water bill reflected Ryan's preference
that it not be included in the CR.
(Reporting by Rick Cowan and David Morgan; Writing by Doina
Chiacu; Editing by W Simon)