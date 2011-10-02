Oct 2 A divided U.S. Congress returns to work on Monday from a week-long recess, struggling to find common ground on matters ranging from President Barack Obama's $447 billion jobs program to deficit reduction.

Here's a look at some of the items still remaining on Congress' 2011 agenda:

SUPER COMMITTEE

Democrats want tax increases to be the first item negotiated by the "super committee" on deficit reduction in a bid to force Republicans to confront the issue, sources tell Reuters. The tough stance by Democrats on the 12-member panel reflects the party's wariness that Republicans might try to again keep tax increases off the table.

The panel has the task of finding ways of cutting the U.S. deficit by at least $1.2 trillion over 10 years. If it fails to agree on a plan by Nov. 23, automatic spending cuts will be triggered, beginning in 2013.

Global markets would like a much larger deficit-reduction package -- more like $3 trillion -- to show that the United States is serious about tackling huge budget deficits that have contributed to a debt of nearly $14.8 trillion and rising.

STOPGAP SPENDING BILL

The Republican-led House of Representatives is expected to approve on Tuesday a bill passed by the Democratic-controlled Senate to keep the government running through Nov. 18. The Senate measure averted a government shutdown.

APPROPRIATIONS

Congress must still finish work on 12 spending bills needed to fund the government for the rest of the fiscal year, which ends on Sept. 30, 2012.

Democrats and Republicans have agreed that spending should total $1.043 trillion, $7 billion below previous funding levels. Yet lawmakers are likely to clash over funding levels for individual programs. Congress is likely to roll all 12 measures into one massive "omnibus" bill.

OBAMA JOBS PROGRAM

Democrats are exploring fresh ways to pay for Obama's stalled $447 billion jobs program that go beyond just raising taxes on the rich. Senator Charles Schumer says he's hopeful alternative methods will draw broad bipartisan support, but aides say no decisions have been made on what they may include.

Obama has proposed that his jobs bill be funded primarily through tax increases on corporations and the rich. But Republicans and some Democrats oppose that idea, leaving the measure short of the needed 60 votes in the 100-member Senate.

The bill may be broken up to smooth the passage of those elements that Republicans are more likely to agree to, such as extending a tax break for businesses that allows them to write off the value of new equipment purchases.

FREE TRADE DEALS

Lawmakers are still waiting for the White House to formally submit three long-delayed free trade agreements with South Korea, Colombia and Panama to Congress for approval. The Obama administration has been seeking more assurance from House Republicans that a separate Trade Adjustment Assistance program to help retrain workers displaced by trade will be renewed.

CHINA CURRENCY

The Senate is to take up legislation on Monday to crack down on China's currency practices, which are blamed for millions of lost American jobs. The Senate is expected to pass the bill sponsored by a bipartisan group of 20 senators that threatens China with duties on some of its exports.

Supporters hope a strong Senate vote will persuade House Republican leaders to schedule action on the bill. Last the year, when the House was under Democratic control, the chamber overwhelmingly passed a similar bill with 99 Republicans voting yes.

REGULATORY NOMINEES

Obama is pushing the Senate to confirm three of his key bank regulatory nominees, all of whom face Republican roadblocks: Martin Gruenberg to head the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, Thomas Curry to head the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and Richard Cordray to be the first director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The three would play major roles in implementing the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law, which Congress passed last year over Republican opposition.

'DOC FIX'

Congress has to act by the end of the year to avert a 30 percent pay cut for doctors treating Medicare patients that is scheduled to take effect in January.

The American Medical Association is urging the "super committee" to deal with this issue, but the 10-year cost of fixing this problem is about $300 billion.

Doctors complain that the current Medicare reimbursement formula is flawed and for years Congress has turned to temporary "fixes" to avoid steep pay cuts that would discourage doctors from seeing Medicare patients.

HIGHWAY CONSTRUCTION

Committee chairmen in both the House and Senate will work the rest of the year to frame highway legislation, which is considered a job creator. The big question will be how much money House Republicans will want to spend and whether they embrace any Democratic calls for an infrastructure bank that would open the door to more private investment in roads, bridges and other big-ticket projects. (Reporting by Thomas Ferraro, Richard Cowan, Donna Smith, Andy Sullivan, John Crawley, Doug Palmer, David Clarke and Jim Wolf; Editing by Vicki Allen)