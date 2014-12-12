WASHINGTON Dec 12 The head of the International
Monetary Fund said on Friday the global lender was ready to
discuss ways to move forward without the United States on
reforms that would give emerging markets greater IMF voting
power.
IMF members nations agreed on so-called quota reforms in
2010, with the strong backing of the Obama administration, but
the U.S. Congress has so far failed to give the changes a needed
stamp of approval.
U.S. lawmakers are preparing to leave town for the year
without backing the reforms, meaning the United States will miss
a deadline the Group of 20 leading nations had set for action.
"I have expressed my disappointment to the U.S authorities
and hope that they continue to work toward speedy ratification,"
Lagarde said in a statement.
"As requested by our membership, we will now proceed to
discuss alternative options for advancing quota and governance
reforms and ensuring that the Fund has adequate resources,
starting with an Executive Board meeting in January 2015," she
said.
