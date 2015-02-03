(Adds DHS bill blocked in Senate vote)
By David Lawder and Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON Feb 3 U.S. Senate Democrats on
Tuesday sank Republicans' plans to block President Barack
Obama's immigration action through a Department of Homeland
Security funding bill, setting up a month-end showdown that
could put the agency at risk.
The DHS bill failed to get the 60 Senate votes needed to
move past a procedural hurdle, forcing Republicans to regroup to
consider how to fund the agency while meeting demands from
conservatives to press the fight against Obama on immigration.
Obama and Senate Democrats are demanding a "clean" DHS
funding bill that strips out the immigration restrictions passed
by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives last
month.
Current spending authority for the DHS, which spearheads
domestic counterterrorism efforts and secures U.S. borders,
airports and coastal waters, will expire on Feb. 27.
Fifty-one Republicans voted in favor of the plan, and 48
voted against. Republican Dean Heller of Nevada joined Democrats
in blocking the plan, while Senate Majority Leader Mitch
McConnell switched his vote to "no" at the last minute in a
procedural maneuver to keep the bill alive for further votes.
"We'll wind up passing a clean bill," said Senate Democratic
Leader Harry Reid. "Why do we wait, why do we agonize?"
Earlier, House Speaker John Boehner declined to say how
Republicans would proceed if the plan stalled in the Senate.
"The goal here is not to run DHS out of money. The goal is
to stop the president's overreach," Boehner told a news
briefing.
Republicans were divided on their response. Some, including
Representative John Carter of Texas, who chairs the House
Appropriations Homeland Security subcommittee, said they would
prefer a "clean" DHS bill to leaving the agency short of funds.
But conservative Raul Labrador of Idaho said it was
important to continue the fight against Obama on immigration,
even if it means a lapse in DHS funds. He said Obama would take
the blame, not Republicans.
"If the president's willing to do that, that would be on the
president," Labrador said.
While much of DHS' security functions have been deemed
essential and will continue to operate if funding lapses, the
agency has said it would be forced to furlough about 30,000
employees, or 15 percent of its total.
(Additional reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by John
Whitesides and James Dalgleish)