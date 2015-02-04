(Adds details on Republican plans for DHS funding)
By David Lawder and Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON Feb 3 Congressional Republicans
regrouped on Tuesday to search for a new plan for Department of
Homeland Security funding after Senate Democrats blocked their
bid to derail President Barack Obama's executive immigration
orders.
A Republican-authored DHS spending bill with immigration
restrictions failed to win the 60 votes needed to advance in the
Senate, setting up a showdown over the Feb. 27 expiration of
funding for the agency.
No clear path forward had emerged by late on Tuesday
afternoon. Some House Republicans were discussing a proposal to
fund parts of the agency, except for U.S. Citizenship and
Immigration Services, said Arizona Representative Matt Salmon, a
conservative.
USCIS is the key department charged with implementing
Obama's November order to lift the threat of deportation for
millions of undocumented immigrants.
Salmon and other House Republicans said they want their
party, which now also controls the Senate, to keep fighting for
the House-passed DHS funding plan and bring public pressure to
bear on Democrats.
"I hope the Senate has the ability to keep bringing it up,"
he said. "They can do Chinese water torture on them (the
Democrats) and keep bringing it up."
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell switched to "no" on
the 51-48 vote in a maneuver that keeps the bill alive for
further votes this week. Republican Senator Dean Heller of
Nevada, a state with a large immigrant population, voted with
Democrats to block the bill.
Obama and Democrats demanded a DHS funding bill devoid of
immigration restrictions, citing heightened terrorist threats.
"We'll wind up passing a clean bill," said Senate Democratic
leader Harry Reid. "Why do we wait, why do we agonize?"
House Speaker John Boehner told Republican lawmakers in a
closed-door meeting earlier on Tuesday that "this is the fight,
so now let's fight," said Republican Representative John Carter.
Boehner declined to say how Republicans would proceed if the
Senate cannot pass the House bill.
"The goal here is not to run DHS out of money. The goal is
to stop the president's overreach," Boehner told a news
briefing.
Some Republicans are willing to accept a lapse in funding
for DHS. Representative Raul Labrador of Idaho said Obama would
take the blame, not Republicans.
While much of DHS' security functions have been deemed
essential and will continue to operate if funding lapses, the
agency has said it would be forced to furlough about 30,000
employees, or 15 percent of its workforce.
(Additional reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by John
Whitesides and James Dalgleish)