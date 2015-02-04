WASHINGTON Feb 4 The U.S. Senate for the second
time this week failed to advance a Republican-authored
Department of Homeland Security funding bill that aims to block
President Barack Obama's immigration actions.
More than 40 Senate Democrats had voted against the House of
Representatives-passed measure in a procedural vote on
Wednesday, denying it the 60 votes needed to move to final
passage.
Senate Republicans have said they intend to make another
attempt at advancing the spending bill on Thursday, partly to
call public attention to Democratic moves to block the measure.
DHS, which secures U.S. airports and borders and spearheads
domestic counter-terrorism efforts, faces a Feb. 27 deadline to
renew its spending authority.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Eric Walsh)