By David Lawder
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 9 The U.S. House of
Representatives overwhelmingly passed on Thursday a bill to curb
insider trading by lawmakers and other government officials,
despite objections from both Democrats and Republicans that it
was weaker than a version passed by the Senate last week.
The House voted 417-2 to pass the Stop Trading on
Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) Act, even though it did not
include a provision to impose new regulations on Washington
insiders who collect "political intelligence" from lawmakers and
sell it to Wall Street. The Senate version included this
proposal.
House and Senate members are now expected to haggle over the
differences between the two bills before sending the legislation
to President Barack Obama, who has promised a swift signature.
(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Jackie Frank)