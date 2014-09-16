By Emily Stephenson
| WASHINGTON, Sept 16
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 The U.S. House of
Representatives voted on Tuesday to ease capital requirements
for big insurance companies, an adjustment to the 2010
Dodd-Frank financial oversight law that enjoys bipartisan
support but faces procedural hurdles in the Senate.
The bill would provide relief to big insurers that
regulators deem "systemically" risky, or so big their failure
could destabilize markets.
American International Group and Prudential
Financial, who have already received the designation,
have argued that Dodd-Frank would force regulators to apply
bank-centric capital requirements to insurers, which they said
are an awkward fit.
Regulators themselves have acknowledged insurers should have
tailored capital requirements, or limits on debt funding, but
said Congress must pass a fix. The bill in the House on Tuesday
would adjust that portion of the 2010 law.
Both Republicans and Democrats support tweaking those rules.
But the House bill, which was approved 327-97, also would make
other changes to Dodd-Frank that the Democratic-controlled
Senate likely would not accept, House and Senate aides said.
"The bipartisan Insurance Capital Standards Clarification
Act of 2014...is common sense legislation that holds Washington
accountable, strengthens our economy and helps create jobs,"
said Representative Jeb Hensarling, a Republican who leads the
House Financial Services Committee.
Global regulators are forcing banks to rely less on debt and
more on shareholder equity in an effort to make them more stable
after the 2007-2009 financial crisis. Dodd-Frank also applied
that strict approach to non-banks, but lawmakers, regulators and
the industry have since questioned how workable the rules are.
In June, the Senate easily passed a fix. It was introduced
by Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown and Republicans Mike Johanns
and Susan Collins, who wrote the portion of Dodd-Frank that is
now at issue.
The House version, however, is more controversial. It would
change the treatment of certain fees in mortgage rules enacted
this year by the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and
exempt certain securities from the Volcker rule, which limits
banks' investments with their own money.
The changes received some bipartisan support in the House,
but the Senate has been much more hesitant to make changes to
the 2010 law.
"Senator Brown believes that Congress should pass a narrow
bill that would ensure that the Federal Reserve recognizes the
differences between the industries and prevents banking capital
standards from being applied to insurers," spokeswoman Meghan
Dubyak said on Monday.
The issue likely will not be resolved before lawmakers leave
town at the end of the week to prepare for the November
midterms. But most experts believe the House will pass the
Senate version when they return after the elections.
Representative Maxine Waters, the top Democrat on the
Financial Services Committee, said in a letter to other
lawmakers on Monday that Republican leadership had told
insurance companies they would vote on a "clean" bill later.
"It's clear that this is an exercise in political theater,"
Waters said in the letter.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)