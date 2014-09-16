WASHINGTON, Sept 16 The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to ease capital requirements for big insurance companies, an adjustment to the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law that enjoys bipartisan support but faces procedural hurdles in the Senate.

The bill would provide relief to big insurers that regulators deem "systemically" risky, or so big their failure could destabilize markets.

American International Group and Prudential Financial, who have already received the designation, have argued that Dodd-Frank would force regulators to apply bank-centric capital requirements to insurers, which they said are an awkward fit.

Regulators themselves have acknowledged insurers should have tailored capital requirements, or limits on debt funding, but said Congress must pass a fix. The bill in the House on Tuesday would adjust that portion of the 2010 law.

Both Republicans and Democrats support tweaking those rules. But the House bill, which was approved 327-97, also would make other changes to Dodd-Frank that the Democratic-controlled Senate likely would not accept, House and Senate aides said.

"The bipartisan Insurance Capital Standards Clarification Act of 2014...is common sense legislation that holds Washington accountable, strengthens our economy and helps create jobs," said Representative Jeb Hensarling, a Republican who leads the House Financial Services Committee.

Global regulators are forcing banks to rely less on debt and more on shareholder equity in an effort to make them more stable after the 2007-2009 financial crisis. Dodd-Frank also applied that strict approach to non-banks, but lawmakers, regulators and the industry have since questioned how workable the rules are.

In June, the Senate easily passed a fix. It was introduced by Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown and Republicans Mike Johanns and Susan Collins, who wrote the portion of Dodd-Frank that is now at issue.

The House version, however, is more controversial. It would change the treatment of certain fees in mortgage rules enacted this year by the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and exempt certain securities from the Volcker rule, which limits banks' investments with their own money.

The changes received some bipartisan support in the House, but the Senate has been much more hesitant to make changes to the 2010 law.

"Senator Brown believes that Congress should pass a narrow bill that would ensure that the Federal Reserve recognizes the differences between the industries and prevents banking capital standards from being applied to insurers," spokeswoman Meghan Dubyak said on Monday.

The issue likely will not be resolved before lawmakers leave town at the end of the week to prepare for the November midterms. But most experts believe the House will pass the Senate version when they return after the elections.

Representative Maxine Waters, the top Democrat on the Financial Services Committee, said in a letter to other lawmakers on Monday that Republican leadership had told insurance companies they would vote on a "clean" bill later.

"It's clear that this is an exercise in political theater," Waters said in the letter. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)