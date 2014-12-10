(Adds quotes from House Financial Services chairman and top
Democrat on committee)
By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON Dec 10 The U.S. House of
Representatives voted on Wednesday to extend a federal terrorism
insurance program that was created after the Sept. 11, 2001
attacks, overcoming criticism from Democrats of a provision that
would retool part of 2010 Wall Street reforms.
The program is intended to support insurers by creating a
federal backstop that kicks in if they lose a certain amount of
money after an attack. It has never been triggered.
Businesses, sports stadium owners and others that insure
against attacks have said their costs could rise if the program
is not renewed before it expires at the end of the year.
Lawmakers in both parties want to renew the program but are
in dispute over whether to include provisions related to the
2010 Dodd-Frank financial reforms.
Democrats objected to the House plan but let it move
forward, passing 417-7. It was not clear whether the
Democrat-controlled Senate would take up the same version.
"I urge the Senate to move on this bill and vote for these
needed reforms," House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a
Republican, said in a statement.
The House bill reauthorizes the program for six years and
doubles the losses needed to trigger federal support to $200
million, changes agreed to by Senate negotiators. It also
includes the Dodd-Frank provision.
At issue is a portion of the 2010 law that requires swaps
participants such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc to post
margin against certain kinds of riskier swap deals.
An early version of the law explicitly exempted energy,
agriculture and other "end-user" businesses that use swaps to
hedge risks. But the final text removed that protective
language, raising concerns that it could lead to higher costs.
The provision tacked into the insurance extension bill
explicitly frees these "end users" from the rules.
"This isn't for Wall Street. It's for Main Street," said
House Financial Services Chairman Jeb Hensarling, a Republican.
Democrats, on the other hand, have argued the Dodd-Frank
provision does not belong in the terrorism extension bill. The
Senate passed a seven-year extension of the terrorism insurance
program in July.
"We should have a clean bill, with nothing else in it," said
Representative Maxine Waters, who is the top Democrat on the
Financial Services Committee.
The White House said on Wednesday it opposed including
Dodd-Frank modifications in an unrelated bill but stopped short
of threatening to veto the insurance extension.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Sandra Maler and
Lisa Shumaker)