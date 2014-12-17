WASHINGTON Dec 16 The U.S. Senate failed to reach an agreement to hold a vote on a bill extending a federal terrorism insurance program due to expire at year-end, effectively killing the measure until the next Congress convenes in January, a senior Democratic aide said on Tuesday.

The House of Representatives passed the bill last week to extend the program created after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, but Oklahoma Republican Senator Tom Coburn wanted to make last-minute changes.

Earlier on Tuesday, Senator John Thune, a member of the Senate Republican leadership, told reporters any changes would likely doom the bill for the year because the House would not likely consider them. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Peter Cooney)