WASHINGTON Jan 7 The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to reauthorize a federal terrorism insurance program sought by insurers and owners of sports stadiums and shopping malls, after lawmakers let it expire at the end of 2014.

Lawmakers were unable last year to agree on a plan to extend the program, which was created after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. The House bill approved on Wednesday would give the program six more years. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Bill Trott)