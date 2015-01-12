WASHINGTON Jan 12 President Barack Obama will sign into law a bill passed by Congress that reauthorizes a terrorism risk insurance program created in response to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the White House said on Monday.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters the White House was disappointed the bill included unrelated measures that tweak Dodd-Frank financial reforms but that Obama plans to sign the bill in coming days. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton)