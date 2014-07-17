WASHINGTON, July 17 The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to reauthorize a federal terrorism risk insurance program that was created after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Senators voted 93-4 in favor of a bill that gives the program seven more years. The U.S. House of Representatives was expected to consider extending the insurance program, which expires at the end of the year, as soon as next week. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Doina Chiacu)