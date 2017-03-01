UPDATE 9-Oil slides, hits 6-month low on rising global production
* Surging U.S. output further undermines OPEC cuts (Recasts lead paragraph, adds details on economy)
WASHINGTON, March 1 The Senate on Wednesday voted to confirm President Donald Trump's pick to head the Interior Department, Rep. Ryan Zinke of coal producing Montana, as the White House takes steps to boost fossil fuel output from federal lands.
The Senate voted 68 to 31, with several Democrats joining Republicans in support of Zinke, an hunter and angler, who supported energy development as a one-term congressman.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner)
* Surging U.S. output further undermines OPEC cuts (Recasts lead paragraph, adds details on economy)
MIAMI, June 15 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence stepped up Washington's war of words with Venezuela on Thursday, telling Latin American leaders the country was a prime example of what happens when democracy is undermined, and urging the region to condemn its government.
June 15 Native American tribes scored a legal victory in their long-fought case against the Dakota Access pipeline, but it is unclear whether a judge will actually stop oil from flowing, even temporarily, when the parties meet again next week.