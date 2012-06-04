* Parties blame each other for poor US job growth
* No sign of movement from partisan positions
* Pre-election fiscal "grand bargain" seen unlikely
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, June 4 It takes a lot to jolt the
U.S. Congress into action, especially in an election year when
partisanship runs highest, and the dismal May jobs report
apparently is not enough.
Friday's employment data - described by investors as
"awful," "horrid" and "ugly" - marked the third straight month
of slowing job growth.
But it is not spurring Congress to accelerate work toward a
grand fiscal bargain. Washington's tax and budget deadlock
persists, despite hopes that an early deal would give businesses
certainty over tax rates and halt automatic government spending
cuts that could sap growth, according to lawmakers and aides
interviewed on Monday.
Nor has the jobs data, which showed the U.S. unemployment
rate rising for the first time in nearly a year, caused
Republicans and Democrats to soften their differences over a
long-delayed transportation construction bill that could help
create a slew of new jobs.
Instead, lawmakers were sticking to their plan of letting
the Nov. 6 elections decide which party should shape the
country's budget and tax policy, leaving it until after that
vote to pass major legislation in a mad-dash to Dec. 31.
Thus, Democrats and Republicans seemed content on Monday to
dig deeper into partisan positions and blame each other for the
U.S. jobs malaise.
"Republicans have acted with urgency on jobs, passing nearly
30 bills that would help encourage economic growth and job
creation," said Kevin Smith, a spokesman for Republican House of
Representatives Speaker John Boehner. "Unfortunately, these jobs
bills are gathering dust in the Democratic-controlled Senate."
Democratic Representative Allyson Schwartz shot back:
"Republicans have chosen to pass bills that are basically
campaign rhetoric that they know are going nowhere. That's not
getting us where we need to go to help Americans find jobs."
The May jobs data released on Friday showed employment
growth slowing to a paltry 69,000 jobs - less than half of what
economists had forecast.
President Barack Obama, trying to contain the damage to his
re-election hopes, demanded Congress act on his jobs "to-do
list," which includes tax credits for small businesses and
federal aid to help states prevent layoffs of teachers,
firefighters and other public employees.
Analysts said Obama can expect little help from lawmakers on
these plans, which would likely do little to change the jobs
outlook in the six-month run-up to the election anyway.
"The odds are against anything before the election," said
Greg Valliere, chief political strategist at the Potomac
Research Group, a private firm that tracks Washington for
institutional investors.
HANGING ONTO FISCAL CLIFF
Individual tax cuts enacted under former President George W.
Bush are set to expire on Dec. 31, and days later, automatic
spending cuts arranged in last year's debt limit deal are due
to hit in a series of deadlines dubbed the "fiscal cliff."
The Congressional Budget Office warned last month that these
tax hikes and spending cuts would slam the U.S. economy back
into recession in the first half of 2013.
To avoid this, lawmakers are trying to lay the groundwork
for a deal that also could include broad tax reform.
But Republicans and Democrats are far apart on key demands.
House Republicans plan to vote this month to extend all current
tax rates into next year, but the effort is expected to stall in
the Senate, where Democrats want tax rates on the wealthy to
rise.
Democrats demanded that new tax revenues be part of any
deficit reduction and tax reform deal, while Republicans demand
major cuts in so-called entitlements such as the Medicare and
Medicaid health care programs for the elderly and the poor.
In fact, these positions form the basis of key campaign
themes for each side - for Republicans, to slash Washington
spending and lower all tax rates, and for Democrats, to preserve
Medicare benefits while asking the wealthy to shoulder a
greater share of the tax burden.
"All this does is cement them into their positions," Steve
Bell, an analyst with the Bipartisan Policy Center, said of the
May jobs data.
For lawmakers haggling over a transportation bill that could
create hundreds of thousands of construction jobs, the story is
similar. Democratic congressional aides said the jobs data shows
the need for quick passage of a bill without controversial
provisions that could slow it down, such as the Republican plan
to force approval of TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL oil
pipeline.
Republican aides insisted that it shows the need to pass
Keystone because they say it would create thousands of jobs and
help boost the economy.
Things could change if the U.S. jobs picture continues to
worsen over the summer, increasing pressure on Obama to show
more positive action to generate jobs and economic certainty.
So far though, neither side is hinting at concessions.
A Democratic aide, blaming Republicans for failing to pass
any of Obama's jobs initiatives over the past two years, said:
"It makes you wonder if they are rooting and cheering for
bad job reports leading up to the election."
Ryan Loskarn, chief of staff to Republican Senator Lamar
Alexander, blamed the dismal jobs report on government
takeovers, regulation, record federal budget deficits and a
threat of tax increases during Obama's tenure.
"They ought to stop doubling down on bad ideas that make it
harder to create jobs," Loskarn told Reuters.
(Additional reporting by Roberta Rampton, Richard Cowan, Donna
Smith and Thomas Ferraro; Editing by Vicki Allen)