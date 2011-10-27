* Rare bipartisan support for economic measure
* Disagreement remains on larger elements of Obama bill
By Andy Sullivan
WASHINGTON, Oct 27 The Republican-led House of
Representatives passed a minor element of President Barack
Obama's jobs bill on Thursday as consensus remained elusive on
other efforts to boost the struggling U.S. economy.
With the unemployment rate stuck at 9 percent, Republicans
and Democrats have lined up behind sharply different
job-creation agendas.
Neither agenda is likely to become law. But both will have
a long afterlife in the 2012 presidential and congressional
elections as both parties seek to convince voters that they
have a better plan to create jobs.
Thursday's vote was a rare example of common ground as the
House voted 406 to 16 to eliminate a yet-to-be enacted law that
would withhold 3 percent of payments to government contractors.
The Senate is expected to pass the measure next week.
It could be one of the few elements of Obama's $447 billion
job-creation package to pass Congress. Republicans oppose
several of the bill's direct-spending measures and have so far
declined to say whether they would back the tax cuts for
workers that make up the bulk of the bill.
Republicans are advancing a rival agenda of their own,
centered around expanding domestic oil and gas drilling and
relaxing pollution controls and other business regulations.
Obama has touted his jobs plan in campaign-style rallies
across the country, even though Republicans have already
blocked it. Republicans, meanwhile, point out that the
Democratic-led Senate has so far refused to take action on 15
of their job-creation bills that have passed the House.
The Senate has no plans to take up any of those bills, a
Democratic aide said.
BOEHNER URGES SENATE ACTION
"We need the Senate to work with us and start taking action
so we can help our economy get back to creating new jobs,"
House Speaker John Boehner said.
The Republican approach squares broadly with the concerns
of small-business owners, who believe that complying with
government regulations is their most important problem,
according to a Gallup poll released on Monday.
According to analysis firm Macroeconomic Advisers,
streamlining regulations would increase productivity over time
but do little to boost the economy in the short term. The Obama
plan, by contrast, would boost employment by 1.3 million jobs
next year and have a dwindling effect after that.
"We view the two plans as more complementary in nature than
competitive. If only Democrats and Republicans could see it
that way, too!" the company wrote in a blog post.
The bill passed by the House on Thursday would repeal a
2006 law, enacted when Republicans controlled both chambers of
Congress, that is meant to ensure that firms that do business
with the government pay their fair share of taxes.
Business groups say the law, due to take effect in January
2013, unfairly punishes honest contractors and would force them
to charge more to make up for the loss of cash flow and would
cost more than it would save.
