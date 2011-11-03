* Second element of jobs plan fails in Senate
* Aimed at hard-hit construction industry
By Rachelle Younglai and John Crawley
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 U.S. Senate Republicans on
Thursday blocked a $60 billion White House proposal to repair
crumbling bridges, highways and other transportation systems as
President Barack Obama's job creation agenda hit another
obstacle in Congress.
All 47 Senate Republicans, one Democrat and one independent
voted against a piece of Obama's $447 billion stimulus plan
that would have helped construction workers -- some of the
hardest hit after the housing meltdown and economic downturn.
The bill needed 60 votes to advance in the 100-seat Senate.
Construction workers face a jobless rate of 13.3 percent,
according to the Labor Department, far above the nationwide
rate of 9.1 percent.
Obama's jobs plan is effectively dead in Congress, but
Democrats are forcing Republicans to vote on it piece by piece
as both sides dig in their heels before 2012 presidential and
congressional elections in which the economy is expected to be
a defining issue.
"It's more clear than ever that Republicans in Washington
are out of touch with Americans from all ends of the political
spectrum," Obama, who is in France for the G20 summit, said in
a statement after the bill was blocked.
Obama is under pressure to create jobs and convince voters
before the November 2012 presidential election that his
administration can revive the economy.
Democrats hope to pay for the plan by raising taxes on the
wealthy. That is a nonstarter for Republicans, who say it would
hurt job creation, but polls show it is popular with the
public.
Under the Democratic bill, Americans making more than $1
million annually would have been hit with a 0.7 percent income
tax increase.
Republican Senator Orrin Hatch said a significant number of
people hit by the tax hike would be business owners. "The same
people we need to create new jobs," he said.
The bill, co-sponsored by Reid, would have spent $50
billion to upgrade roads, airports, bridges, rail lines and
transit systems. It would have also allocated $10 billion in
loan funding to underwrite a financing institution, or
infrastructure bank, to help pay for priority projects.
It was the second time Democrats were unable to muster the
votes needed to pass a piece of the Obama administration's
jobs package. In October, Republicans rejected a $35 billion
plan designed to create or maintain 400,000 jobs for teachers,
firefighters and police officers.
Republican roadblocks have already led the administration
to act unilaterally to help stabilize the economy and it has
rolled out plans to help homeowners, students and veterans.
Republicans have lined up behind their own job creation
agenda, centered on relaxing pollution controls and other
regulations on business.
After the vote on the Obama measure, Senate Democrats voted
down a Republican infrastructure plan that would have extended
funding for highways and prohibited federal environmental
regulators from slapping new rules on cement producers and
domestic boilers.
