* First piece of Obama jobs plan to pass Congress
* Larger elements have been defeated
* Aimed at veterans, government contractors
By Andy Sullivan
WASHINGTON, Nov 16 In a rare display of
cooperation, Republicans and Democrats in Congress
overwhelmingly approved a limited jobs bill on Wednesday that
would help some veterans find work but otherwise do little to
bring down the nation's 9 percent unemployment rate.
The bill, aimed at government contractors and veterans, is
so far the only piece of President Barack Obama's $447 billion
job-creation package to clear Congress. Republicans have lined
up behind a contrasting agenda of their own ahead of the 2012
presidential and congressional elections.
It passed the House of Representatives by a unanimous vote
of 422 to 0. Only one lawmaker voted against the bill when it
passed the Senate last week. Obama has said he will sign it
into law.
Republicans have rejected Obama proposals that would boost
construction spending and help cash-strapped local governments
avoid layoffs of teachers, police and other public employees.
Congress could still act on other elements due to expire at
the end of the year, such as enhanced unemployment benefits and
a payroll tax cut for workers, which the nonpartisan
Congressional Budget Office says are among the most effective
ways to boost the economy in the short term.
Allowing them to expire would slow economic growth next
year, according to CBO.
The bill approved Wednesday represents a small slice of
Obama's jobs plan.
It aims to reduce unemployment among military veterans by
giving a tax break to businesses that hire them. It would also
boost veterans' job training programs.
Veterans account for 850,000 of the country's 14 million
unemployed workers, according to the White House, and 1 million
service members are projected to leave the military in the
coming five years as the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq wind
down.
The bill also eliminates a yet-to-be enacted law that would
have withheld 3 percent of payments to government contractors
to ensure that they pay their taxes. Business groups say it
would interfere with their cash flow, and Congress has
prevented it from taking effect since it was passed in 2006.
The bill's $9 billion price tag would be offset by tweaks
to mortgage and healthcare programs.
President Obama hailed its passage, saying in a statement:
"I want to congratulate Republicans and Democrats in Congress
for coming together to pass these tax credits that will
encourage businesses to hire America's veterans.
"This is a good first step, but it is only a step. Congress
needs to pass the rest of my American Jobs Act so that we can
create jobs and put money in the pockets of the middle class."
NOT A BIG IMPACT
Economist Mark Zandi, who has advised policymakers from
both parties, said the bill would help veterans find work but
would not have a big enough impact to lower the overall jobless
rate.
"These provisions are good policy, but not because they
will lower unemployment," said Zandi, chief economist at
Moody's Analytics.
Republicans said the bill's passage was proof that the two
parties could find some common ground.
"When we work together, we can find bipartisan solutions to
the laws and regulations that stifle job creation," said
Representative Dave Camp, who heads the tax-writing Ways and
Means Committee.
Democrats said that does not make up for the fact that
Republicans have blocked larger pieces of Obama's jobs plan.
"Picking out two of the smaller pieces of that agenda and
saying you've acted on the president's jobs bill is really
disingenuous," said Representative Sander Levin, the top
Democrat on the Ways and Means Committee.
The Republican jobs plan would boost oil and gas drilling
and ease pollution controls and other business regulations.
Republicans count 22 bills on their agenda that have stalled in
the Democratic-controlled Senate after passing the House.
CBO and private-sector analysts say that approach would do
little to bring down unemployment in the near term.
(Editing by Deborah Charles and Eric Walsh)