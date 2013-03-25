BRIEF-Lennar CEO Stuart Miller's total compensation $19.2 mln for 2016
* Lennar corp - ceo stuart miller's total compensation for 2016 was $19.2 million versus $17.9 million in 2015 - sec filing
WASHINGTON, March 25 U.S. Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Johnson, a South Dakota Democrat, does not plan to run for re-election when his current term ends in 2014, sources said on Monday.
Johnson, 66, joined the Senate in 1997 and has been widely expected to retire at the end of his term. He plans to make the announcement on Tuesday, the sources said.
SHANGHAI, March 7 Citigroup Inc said on Tuesday it will include China's onshore bonds in its emerging markets and regional indexes, marking another victory in Beijing's efforts to woo foreign investors to its bond market to counter capital outflows.
BRUSSELS, March 7 An EU court agreed with United Parcel Service on Tuesday that the EU had wrongly blocked its takeover of Dutch peer TNT four years ago, potentially allowing the world's largest package delivery company to sue regulators for damages.