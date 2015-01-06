OTTAWA Jan 6 The Canadian government, reacting
to a White House threat to veto Keystone XL pipeline
legislation, repeated on Tuesday its call for the United States
to approve the contentious crude oil project.
"Our position on Keystone remains the same: we believe the
project should be approved. It will create jobs for American and
Canadian workers, it has the support of the Canadian and
American people, and the State Department itself has indicated
it can be developed in an environmentally sustainable manner,"
said Jason MacDonald, spokesman for Prime Minister Stephen
Harper.
He added that the prime minister would not comment on the
U.S. political process.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer and David Ljunggren; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)