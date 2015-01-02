By Timothy Gardner
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 2 The head of the Senate energy
committee plans to introduce a bill next week to force approval
of the Keystone XL oil pipeline, though the full chamber faces a
battle in obtaining needed votes to overcome any veto by
President Barack Obama.
Senator Lisa Murkowski, an Alaska Republican and the new
head of the energy committee, will introduce the bill next week
after a hearing on TransCanada Corp's $8 billion
project, her spokesman said.
"I mean in a matter of hours, or days," the energy committee
will mark up the bill after the hearing on Wednesday and move it
to the senate floor, spokesman Robert Dillon said.
A similar bill died in November, falling one vote short of
the necessary 60 votes for the project that would bring some
800,000 barrels per day of Canada's oil sands petroleum to
Nebraska en route to Gulf Coast refineries.
That measure was sponsored by senators Mary Landrieu, a
Louisiana Democrat, who lost in a runoff vote last month, and
John Hoeven, a North Dakota Republican.
Keystone supporters say they picked up votes for the project
in November's midterm elections, including Republicans Shelley
Moore Capito, from West Virginia, and Joni Ernst, from Iowa.
Still, supporters likely lack the 67 votes needed to overcome
any presidential veto.
At the senate energy panel hearing on Wednesday, the
lawmakers will hear testimony from Keystone supporters from
labor and industry and from a critic at the Center for American
Progress think tank.
The path of the pipeline is being held up by a legal
decision in Nebraska, where the state's top court is expected to
rule early this year.
The pipeline has been pending for six years and the State
Department is deciding whether the project is in the country's
interest. Obama has said he will not approve the pipeline if it
leads to a substantial increase in emissions linked to climate
change. He has also said the project would do little to lower
gasoline prices for U.S. consumers.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)