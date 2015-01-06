(Adds reaction from Canadian prime minister and TransCanada)
By Timothy Gardner and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON Jan 6 Republican senators kicked off
the new U.S. Congress with legislation to approve the Keystone
XL pipeline to bring oil from Canada, but the White House
promptly threatened a veto.
With Republicans assuming full control of Congress on
Tuesday after victories in the November elections, they have put
Keystone at the center of their agenda and plan weeks of debate.
They believe that the public spotlight on Keystone will
pressure President Barack Obama to eventually approve the
project.
The White House was adamant that Obama would not sign the
Keystone bill.
"There is already a well-established process in place to
consider whether or not infrastructure projects like this are in
the best interest of the country," White House spokesman Josh
Earnest told reporters.
Senator John Hoeven, a North Dakota Republican, introduced a
bill to approve TransCanada Corp's project that would
transport more than 800,000 barrels per day of mostly Canadian
heavy oil to Nebraska en route to refineries along the U.S. Gulf
Coast.
Obama, who has been considering the pipeline for six years,
has opposed previous Keystone bills, saying the State Department
needs to complete its approval process.
Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers predicted that 63
senators would back the pipeline, enough for the bill to pass
but short of the 67 that would be needed to overcome a veto.
If Obama vetoes the bill, backers will attach it to a wider
measure he could find harder to reject, such as a must-pass
spending legislation or steps to improve energy efficiency.
"We may not have enough to overcome a veto, so it may be a
two-step process," Hoeven told Reuters.
New Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has promised to
open the amendment process on legislation, allowing the full
Senate to weigh in on proposed additions to bills.
But Democrats accused Republicans of trying to rush the
measure to the floor after McConnell moved to bypass the energy
committee which was scheduled to debate the bill this week. It
was uncertain whether the energy committee would debate the bill
on Thursday or if it would go straight to the Senate floor.
Keystone has divided Democrats between environmentalists,
who say oil sands mining will raise emissions linked to climate
change, and union supporters who say it will add thousands of
construction jobs and boost energy security.
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper repeated his view,
through a spokesman, that Keystone should be approved, saying it
would create jobs in both countries.
The head of TransCanada complained about the veto threat,
saying the Obama administration's review process seemed to have
no end. "The bar continues to move again and again," said Chief
Executive Russ Girling.
