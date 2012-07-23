WASHINGTON, July 23 A Republican lawmaker who
has tried several times to marshal congressional support to
speed approve of the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline is taking
another crack at it with a new bill.
Lee Terry is slated to unveil his latest proposal on Monday
afternoon, which would allow construction to begin on all but
the portion of TransCanada Corp's pipeline that goes
through his home state of Nebraska.
Nebraska's state government is currently studying a new
proposed route for the portion of the pipeline running through
the state.
President Barack Obama put a hold on the Canada-to-Texas
pipeline in January, saying it needed more environmental review
because of a change in routing to avoid an ecologically
sensitive region of Nebraska.
The delay angered the Canadian government, which has said it
would pursue markets for its oil in China.
On Monday, China's state oil company CNOOC
announced it would buy Nexen Inc, a player in Canada's
massive oil sands resource, for $15.1 billion. If successful, it
would be China's biggest foreign corporate takeover.
TransCanada has said it plans to build the southern portion
of the Keystone pipeline running to Texas refineries from
Cushing, Oklahoma - a portion that does not require presidential
approval because it does not cross the U.S. border.
The company has applied to the State Department for approval
for the rest of the line.
Terry's bill would simply approve the northern portion of
the line running from the Canadian border to Nebraska, a route
that has been studied for several years.
While there is extensive support in Congress for the
pipeline because of the construction jobs it would create,
several previous efforts to approve the pipeline have not made
it through the Democrat-controlled U.S. Senate.
The White House also has said Obama would veto bills that
override his pipeline approval power.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)