* Pipeline would put tens of thousands to work -Boehner
* Obama said he would veto tax bill tied up with Keystone
WASHINGTON Dec 8 A measure to speed up
approval of a Canada-to-Texas oil pipeline will be included in
the U.S. House of Representatives' payroll tax cut bill, House
Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday.
The move by House Republicans marked a challenge to
President Barack Obama, who warned on Wednesday he would veto
any bill that linked quick approval of TransCanada Corp's
(TRP.TO) Keystone XL pipeline to extending a tax cut for
American workers that is due to expire on Dec. 31.
Obama directed the State Department last month to conduct
an additional environmental review of the $7 billion pipeline.
That would punt the decision on whether to approve the project
until after next year's presidential election.
Environmentalists say the pipeline would threaten
Nebraska's Sand Hills region and lead to higher greenhouse gas
emissions.
But Republicans, seeking to make the 700,000 barrels per
day tar sands pipeline a jobs issue, want to take the decision
over the project out of the hands of Obama and give it to an
energy regulator.
"The Keystone pipeline would put tens of thousands of
Americans to work immediately," Boehner told reporters after
meeting with House Republicans to discuss how to move forward
on the tax cut bill. "It has bipartisan support in the House
and in the Senate."
However, Democratic leaders in the House and Senate have
warned against linking the two measures.
Boehner said the pipeline was a "no-brainer," echoing
comments of Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper, who met
with Obama on Wednesday.
Both Republicans and Democrats want to pass an extension of
the payroll tax cut in the next two weeks, but they are
struggling to find the right formula.
If a Republican bill that is tied to Keystone passes in the
House it could face an uphill battle in the Democratic-led
Senate. Earlier this week five Democratic senators urged Senate
Majority Leader Harry Reid to reject tying Keystone to the
bill.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; editing by Mohammad Zargham)