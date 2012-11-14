By Thomas Ferraro
WASHINGTON Nov 14 U.S. Senator-elect Angus
King, an independent and former Maine governor, said Wednesday
he will caucus with President Barack Obama's Democrats, raising
the party's control of the Senate to 55-45 in the new Congress
that convenes in January.
King had been expected to side with Democrats, but deferred
his decision until after the general election last week. His
allegiance gives Democrats a gain of two seats in the 100-member
chamber but falls short of the 60 votes necessary to block the
filibusters that frequently paralyze the Senate.
King will fill the seat of Republican Senator Olympia Snowe,
who retired with a denunciation of the partisan gridlock that
prevents Congress from resolving many of the nation's problems.
As a former governor who worked with both Democrats and
Republicans in his state, King said he believed that he could
help obtain bipartisan solutions in Washington.
King is considered conservative on fiscal issues and liberal
on social matters.
As for reducing the record U.S. debt, King wrote in a
campaign position paper, "all options must be on the table."
He expressed interest in ideas proposed by a commission
headed by former Republican Senator Alan Simpson and Erskine
Bowles, a chief of staff to Democratic President Bill Clinton.
In 2010, the Simpson-Bowles panel called for a mix of
spending cuts and tax increases to trim the debt by $4 trillion
over a decade.
Obama declined to embrace the plan and it ran aground,
although the concept is gaining new life at least as a talking
point as Congress faces a "fiscal cliff" of expiring tax cuts
and mandatory reductions in spending that could slam the economy
when it takes effect in January.
In 2010, the Simpson-Bowles panel called for a mix of
spending cuts and tax increases to trim the debt by $4 trillion
over a decade.