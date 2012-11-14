WASHINGTON Nov 14 U.S. Senator-elect Angus
King, an independent and former Maine governor, announced on
Wednesday that he will caucus with President Barack Obama's
Democrats, raising their control of the Senate to 55-45 in the
new Congress that convenes in January.
King had been long expected to side with Democrats but said
he would defer his decision until after last week's election and
would do what was best for his state.
King will fill the seat of Republican Senator Olympia Snowe,
who announced her retirement earlier this year, saying she was
fed up with the partisan gridlock that prevented Congress from
resolving many of the nation's problems.