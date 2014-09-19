By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Sept 19 The U.S. Congress will face
a contentious post-election session in November dominated by a
longer-term spending bill and more wrenching questions over
President Barack Obama's strategy to defeat Islamic State
militants in Iraq and Syria.
Lawmakers darted home on Thursday after approving stopgap
funding to avert a government shutdown and authorizing the
arming and training of moderate Syrian rebels. But those
measures last only until Dec. 11, so Congress will have to
revisit them after the Nov. 4 election.
Some lawmakers from both parties said this week's vote on
arming and training Syrian rebels is not enough. They want to
revamp the current authorizations to use military force, which
date back more than a decade and were focused on hunting down
al-Qaeda leaders and ousting Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.
"The (authorization) that exists is very stale. It doesn't
apply to the circumstance, and I think that's a widely shared
view," said Representative Peter Welch, a Vermont Democrat.
Some Republicans want to give Obama more tools beyond air
strikes to destroy the militant group, which has taken over
large parts of Syria and Iraq, including the use of U.S. combat
troops.
"I lean toward giving the president more latitude, and some
of my colleagues want to be more restrictive," said Republican
Senator John McCain of Arizona.
Senator Tim Kaine, a Virginia Democrat, this week proposed a
new authorization that explicitly forbids the use of U.S. ground
forces against Islamic State.
The war powers debate will coincide with efforts by House
and Senate appropriators to craft a massive, "omnibus" spending
bill for fiscal 2015. Work so far on the 12 normal spending
bills - seven passed by the House and none by the Senate - will
form the basis of the $1.014 trillion measure.
"We have a more solid base to negotiate from because we've
passed appropriations bills, and the Senate hasn't passed any,"
a House Republican aide said.
Although the overall spending levels are largely unchanged,
there will be disagreements over House-passed cuts to housing
and transportation programs and Republican-drafted environmental
provisions aimed at thwarting new regulations for mine waste and
agricultural runoff.
The temporary spending measure passed this week includes
funds to battle the Ebola epidemic in West Africa and allow
border security agencies to shift funds around to deal with an
influx of migrant children from Central America at the Mexican
border. Congress will need to address those issues in the
spending bill.
Republicans need to pick up six seats in November to take
control of the Senate. If that happens and, as expected, they
strengthen their majority in the House, some issues may be
delayed until the new year, when they can flex their new
political strength.
In the Senate, a Republican victory could prompt Senate
Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada to focus the 15-day
post-election session on approving as many nominations for
federal judges and Cabinet officials as possible in a last gasp
for the Democratic majority.
There will be other issues clamoring for attention from
lawmakers:
- The federal terrorism risk insurance program created after
the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks expires on Dec. 31 and needs House
approval. The Senate passed an extension by a wide margin, but
conservatives have argued for reforms.
- Lawmakers from both parties want to extend about 50
temporary tax breaks worth about $85 billion. Republicans
blocked a bill on the so-called "tax extenders" in the Senate
earlier this year because of a dispute over amendments.
- Senate Democrats want to curb corporate buyout deals known
as "inversions," in which U.S. companies move their tax
domiciles overseas to get lower rates. They could possibly add
it to the tax extenders package.
- Republicans want to pass a measure to allow faster
negotiations for trade deals, which they argue will bolster
efforts to secure free trade agreements with Europe and several
Asian countries.
