* Fought for gun control, airline safety, rail transit
* Co-founded ADP payroll company, becoming multimillionaire
* Returned to Senate after brief retirement
By Will Dunham
WASHINGTON, June 3 Frank Lautenberg, a self-made
multimillionaire businessman who became a leading liberal in the
U.S. Senate and championed smoking bans, gun control, airline
safety and rail transportation, died on Monday at 89, an aide
said.
Lautenberg, who was the Senate's last surviving World War II
veteran, died from from complications of viral pneumonia, the
aide said. His office said in February 2010 that he had been
diagnosed with cancer and would have chemotherapy and that June
he said he had recovered completely.
A co-founder, former chairman and chief executive of the
payroll services company Automatic Data Processing, he was
elected as a Democrat by New Jersey voters to five six-year
terms in the Senate.
He was first elected in 1982, running after incumbent
Democrat Harrison Williams quit in a bribery scandal.
Lautenberg retired from the Senate in 2000, saying he was
tired of chasing campaign contributions. But in 2002 he came out
of political retirement at age 78, filling the seat of Robert
Torricelli who dropped his re-election bid amid corruption
charges involving improper gifts from a businessman.
Lautenberg was re-elected in 2008 at age 84.
"Almost as soon as I announced my retirement I had pangs of
regret," Lautenberg told The New York Times in 2002. "There's an
old Irish saying that describes my philosophy well: 'To rest is
to rot.'"
Lautenberg had numerous legislative accomplishments. A
former smoker, he convinced Congress to bar smoking on domestic
airline flights and in federal buildings. He was a strong
supporter of gun control and author of a 1996 law prohibiting
people convicted of domestic abuse from having guns.
For years a leader on transportation subcommittees,
Lautenberg obtained funds for Amtrak, the national passenger
railroad, and for New Jersey's commuter railroad to enable it to
expand its network. A key rail station on the Northeast Corridor
rail line was named in his honor.
He wrote the law that required U.S. states to set 21 as the
drinking age as a condition of getting federal highway aid, a
move he said had saved tens of thousands of lives.
He worked to block privatization of the U.S. air traffic
control system and sought improved security for airports,
seaports and railroads. He pushed renewable energy development
and fought tax breaks for oil companies.
In 1996, Lautenberg worked for a law enabling victims of
terrorism to bring legal action against foreign governments that
sponsor terrorist acts.
CRITICIZED BUSH DEFENSE DEPARTMENT
He was not serving in the Senate when Congress voted in
October 2002 to authorize President George W. Bush to launch the
Iraq war but said at the time that he supported military action.
After returning to the Senate, Lautenberg was critical of
the Bush administration's handling of the war. He also
criticized Bush's Defense Department for awarding no-bid
contracts to Halliburton, the company that Vice President Dick
Cheney ran from 1995 to 2000.
Known for a feisty, combative approach in legislative
battles and when campaigning, Lautenberg also was described by
his Senate colleagues as affable and quick with a joke.
Lautenberg was born in Paterson, New Jersey, to poor Polish
and Russian Jewish immigrants, moving often with his family when
he was a child. He served in Europe during World War Two as an
Army communications specialist and attended college on the G.I.
Bill, which paid for the education of returning veterans.
He graduated from Columbia University in New York, and in
1952 co-founded ADP, which became a large U.S. corporate payroll
processing firm. It made him a multi-millionaire.
Lautenberg often spoke of his belief that those who succeed
financially in America, as he did, should pay their fair share
of taxes and was a proponent of progressive taxation. He voted
to repeal the Bush tax cuts on capital gains.
As a businessman, his contributions to Democratic
presidential nominee George McGovern in 1972 landed him on
Republican President Richard Nixon's infamous "enemies list."
In 2010, his personal fortune topped $40 million. But his
charitable foundation lost millions of dollars after investing
with New York Ponzi scheme swindler Bernard Madoff.
