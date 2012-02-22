WASHINGTON Feb 22 A U.S. law enforcement
official said on Wednesday that officials are probing letters
sent to television personalities Jon Stewart and Stephen
Colbert, which threaten biological attacks on U.S. senators.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the
messages to Stewart and Colbert threatened to send letters to
all 100 U.S. senators, and that 10 of them would contain a
deadly pathogen.
Several letters have been received at lawmakers' offices,
and so far the substance they contained has been found to be
harmless, a Senate official said.
Other law enforcement officials said some of the letters in
question contained anti-government and anti-Wall Street
rhetoric.
(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Writing By Warren Strobel;
Editing by Sandra Maler)