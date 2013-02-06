UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WASHINGTON Feb 6 The Senate Finance Committee could vet President Barack Obama's choice for Treasury secretary, Jack Lew, as early as Feb. 13, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Lew, who was recently Obama's chief of staff and served twice as the White House budget director, is expected to testify before the congressional panel next week and is expected to be questioned about his short experience as a Citigroup executive. (Reporting By Rachelle Younglai)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts