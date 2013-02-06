WASHINGTON Feb 6 The Senate Finance Committee could vet President Barack Obama's choice for Treasury secretary, Jack Lew, as early as Feb. 13, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Lew, who was recently Obama's chief of staff and served twice as the White House budget director, is expected to testify before the congressional panel next week and is expected to be questioned about his short experience as a Citigroup executive. (Reporting By Rachelle Younglai)