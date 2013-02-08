WASHINGTON Feb 7 Republican U.S. Senator Jeff
Sessions on Thursday warned that President Barack Obama's
nominee for Treasury secretary could face a tough time winning
confirmation if the White House did not clear up a dispute over
the Medicare health program.
Jack Lew, Obama's former chief of staff and budget director,
is due to testify on Wednesday before a Senate panel that is
vetting him for the administration's top economic job. Lew would
succeed Timothy Geithner who left office last month.
Republicans say that a 2003 Medicare modernization law
requires the administration to submit a proposal to Congress to
fix a financial shortfall in the government-run health program
for retirees if Medicare trustees issue a funding warning.
"In order to properly consider Mr. Lew's nomination,
Congress will need documents pertaining to his role in the
violation of this law, as well as a concrete legislative
proposal that brings the administration into legal compliance,"
Sessions said in a letter to acting White House budget director
Jeffrey Zients.
Sessions, the top Republican on the Senate Budget Committee,
said that "failure to do so could make it difficult" for Lew's
nomination to move forward. The Alabama senator did not
elaborate, and his office did not comment when asked if Sessions
would to try to block the nomination.
Although Democrats control the Senate 53-45, Lew may need as
many as 60 votes to win confirmation if any senator seeks to
block his nomination procedurally. Sessions is one of two
Republicans to have publicly signaled opposition to Lew's
nomination. Bernie Sanders, an independent who caucuses with the
Democrats, has said he would not support Lew for the job.
In June 2011, more than 40 Republican lawmakers sent Obama a
letter urging the White House to submit its Medicare legislative
proposal. Many of them sit on the Senate Finance Committee,
which is in charge of vetting Lew for Treasury secretary.
When asked for comment on Thursday, the White House noted
that former President George W. Bush said in a 2003 statement
that the provision was non-binding.
"The executive branch considers the requirement to submit
legislation in response to the Medicare funding warning to be
advisory and not binding," Zients said in a Feb. 5 letter to
Sessions.