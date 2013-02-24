BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON Feb 24 A Senate panel will vote this week on the nomination of Jack Lew to be U.S. treasury secretary, the committee said on Sunday.
The Senate Finance Committee will meet on Tuesday to vote on Lew, President Barack Obama's pick to replace Timothy Geithner at Treasury, said the panel's chairman, Max Baucus.
At a hearing earlier this month Lew defused heated questions from lawmakers about his work at Citigroup, paving the way for his expected confirmation by the full Senate.
The committee will also vote on Tuesday on the nominations of William Schultz to be general counsel of the Department of Health and Human Services and Christopher Meade to be general counsel of the Treasury Department, the panel said.
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.