WASHINGTON Feb 13 Jack Lew, Obama's Treasury secretary nominee, said on Wednesday that it would be challenging to lower the corporate tax rate to 25 percent from the current 35 percent.

"The challenge is how far we are willing to go on broadening the base," Lew told members of the Senate Finance Committee, which is in charge of vetting him to serve as Treasury chief. (Reporting By Anna Yukhananov and Rachelle Younglai; Editing by Vicki Allen)