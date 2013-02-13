By Kim Dixon
WASHINGTON Feb 13 President Barack Obama's
choice to be the next U.S. Treasury secretary said on Wednesday
that revamping the tax code is "at the very top" of his
priorities, and he offered some olive branches to Republicans to
achieve that goal.
Tax reform took center stage at the Senate Finance
Committee's confirmation hearing for Jack Lew, Obama's nominee
to replace Timothy Geithner. Lew told lawmakers that Obama is
committed to a long-sought tax code overhaul and said that
lowering all tax rates is possible if tough choices are made.
"It is possible. If we roll up our sleeves and are willing
to do the hard work, we can both get our fiscal house in order
and work on the rate structure," Lew, who has served as Obama's
chief of staff and budget director, told the panel.
Republican Senator John Thune of South Dakota presented Lew
with huge stacks of paper that were copies of the tax proposal
offered by the Treasury Department under Republican President
Ronald Reagan in 1986, intended to contrast with the slim
pamphlets on a tax rewrite offered by Obama.
Lew responded that the 1986 overhaul, in its final form, did
not resemble that original plan after it was hashed out by
lawmakers over many months in congressional hearings in
conjunction with the Treasury Department.
Still, Thune said the White House must play a larger role.
"This is not going to get done unless there is leadership
out of the White House," he said. "There are lots of
constituency groups out there that are very committed to the
current tax code."
Republicans, Obama and his fellow Democrats say they back a
revamp of the tax code, but the odds of achieving that are
clouded by constant fiscal fights and conflict over whether new
revenue is needed.
"In clearing out the tax code and broadening the base, there
is room to raise the revenue that we need," Lew said.
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Max Baucus, a Montana
Democrat, and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Dave Camp,
a Michigan Republican, are working on parallel tax reform plans
and have held hearings for more than a year.
Camp, who intends to propose legislation this year, created
11 bipartisan working groups this week to study different
aspects of tax reform, including financial services and
charitable giving, according to a committee source.
"It is a small step in the right direction," said a lobbyist
for a trade group that backs a lower corporate tax rate. To have
Democrats and Republicans "sitting down in the same room is
progress."
The mantra of tax reformers is "lower the rate, broaden the
base." The second part of that phrase involves politically
painful choices.
"Broadening the base" means increasing the amount of income
subject to taxation, which requires cutting tax breaks. Those
tax breaks likely to be targeted include deductions for
investment earnings, mortgage interest and charities, which are
prized by industries and many individuals.
On the corporate side, it could mean curbing tax breaks for
oil and gas companies and requiring companies to pay more taxes
on offshore earnings.
Republicans pressed Lew on lowering the corporate tax rate,
which is 35 percent - the highest among developed countries.
Obama has backed trimming that top rate to 28 percent, while Lew
said it would be challenging to get it down to the Republicans'
goal of 25 percent.
Lew was also asked about moving to a "territorial" tax
system favored by big business and Republicans, where most of
corporate income earned offshore is exempt from U.S. taxes.
Under the current worldwide tax system, most income,
wherever it is earned, is subject to U.S. tax, though a plethora
of laws allow companies to defer or avoid taxes on these
profits.
Lew reiterated Obama's call for a minimum tax on foreign
profits, which the president revived on Tuesday in his State of
the Union speech. But when asked if he was open to a more
territorial-like system, Lew said, "there is room to work
together."