* Lawmakers ask what would prompt DOE to revoke export
permit
* DOE said would only use power under "extraordinary"
circumstances
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, Aug 2 The top lawmakers on the
Senate energy committee asked the U.S. Department of Energy on
Friday to clarify its authority to revoke permits for U.S.
natural gas exports.
The Energy Department - which is balancing calls to speed up
export approvals with other concerns that unlimited exports
could raise U.S. energy costs - has said federal law would allow
it to withdraw or modify, under certain conditions, any permits
to export liquefied natural gas.
In a letter to the department, Senators Ron Wyden and Lisa
Murkowski requested more details about what might prompt the
agency to change a permit, assuming that a company had not
violated its contract with the government.
"We believe greater transparency and certainty in connection
with LNG decisions would be beneficial to all parties," the
lawmakers said.
Wyden, of Oregon, is the Democratic chairman of the Senate
energy panel, while Alaska's Murkowski is the leading Republican
on the committee.
The lawmakers questioned whether the department had used its
authority to modify or rescind an order under the Natural Gas
Act in the past, how such action would be initiated, and the
rights of permit holders in those situations.
In response to a similar inquiry from then-Congressman
Edward Markey last year, the department said it did not intend
to use its power to revoke permits as a "price maintenance
mechanism" and that the department would only consider taking
actions under "extraordinary circumstances."
The Obama administration's management of the natural gas
export process has been in the spotlight since the U.S. shale
gas boom put the nation in a position to become a major gas
supplier to the world market.
Nearly two dozen projects await permission from the
department to send gas overseas, although some analysts expect
only a small number of those multi-billion dollar terminals to
be completed.
Just two export applications have been approved in the past
two years. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz has pledged that more
applications will be decided this year.
Wyden has been a leading skeptic in Congress of unfettered
gas exports, stressing the need for caution. He has tried to
seek common ground with Murkowski and other members of the
committee, who are generally supportive of gas exports, as they
explore the need for natural gas legislation.
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Ken Wills)