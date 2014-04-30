(Adds details about vote, comments from lawmakers)
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, April 30 The U.S. House energy
committee has approved legislation to limit the length of review
time for liquefied natural gas export applications, in a
compromise aimed at attracting bipartisan support for speeding
up U.S. gas shipments overseas.
The bill, passed by a vote of 33 to 18, would require the
Department of Energy to issue a decision on applications 90 days
after the close of their public comment periods.
Backers of speeding up the reviews argue that doing so would
improve energy security for U.S. allies in Europe and Ukraine,
which now rely heavily on Russian gas.
More than half of the more than 20 pending applications have
been past their comment periods for more than three months. The
measure would set a deadline for the DOE to weigh in on these
projects 90 days after the bill is passed into law.
Companies would still need approval from the Federal Energy
Regulatory Commission before they could begin construction of a
LNG project.
The legislation is likely to pass the Republican-controlled
House but faces an uncertain future in the Senate, where
Democrats hold the majority.
Only five of 24 Democrats on the House panel voted for the
bill, citing concerns about providing adequate time for
application reviews.
The version of the bill passed out of the committee was a
compromise between its Republican sponsor, Congressman Cory
Gardner, and Democrats from natural gas producing states.
Gardner's original bill would have automatically permitted
LNG exports to any member of the World Trade Organization,
essentially eliminating the need for Energy Department review.
But this raised concerns from even those Democrats who were
generally supportive of shipping U.S. gas abroad.
"This is an effort to improve the bill, so we can at least
keep the Energy Department in the loop," said Congressman Gene
Green, a Democrat from Texas.
After the 90-day clock on LNG applications runs out, the
bill would allow applicants to take legal action against the
department if it has not issued a decision.
Concerns about diversifying fuel sources in Europe and
Ukraine have escalated since Russian forces seized control of
the Crimean peninsula. Moscow has in years past cut gas supplies
during regional disputes.
Democrats who opposed Gardner's measure said it could lead
to flawed reviews of pending applications and not do much to get
LNG overseas more quickly.
"There's not much point in preserving the public interest
determination if the review is going to be so truncated that
there is not an opportunity to weigh the pros and cons," said
Congressman Henry Waxman, the top Democrat on the committee.
At a separate hearing on Wednesday, an Energy Department
official said the department was reviewing applications as
quickly as possible.
"These are all very complex, sensitive, complicated
evaluations where we have to balance a myriad of sometimes
conflicting interests," said Christopher Smith, deputy assistant
secretary for fossil energy. "The department has established a
reliable track record of moving through the queue."
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Additional reporting by Timothy
Gardner; Editing by Ros Krasny, Jeffrey Benkoe and Sofina
Mirza-Reid)