WASHINGTON, April 23 Loretta Lynch won Senate
approval as U.S. attorney general on Thursday, becoming the
first black woman to occupy the post at a time when deadly
altercations between white police and unarmed black men are
making headlines.
The Senate confirmed Lynch by a vote of 56-43 to end a
five-month partisan deadlock over her nomination by President
Barack Obama. She had waited for a vote longer than the last
seven attorneys general combined.
Obama said Lynch, the 55-year-old U.S. attorney for
Brooklyn, New York, had credibility with both law enforcement
and the communities they police.
He told supporters from his Organizing for Action political
group that he would work with her to rebuild trust so that
everyone felt safe and that the law was working on everyone's
behalf.
Taking over the Justice Department from Attorney General
Eric Holder, Lynch also will face early tests on financial cases
alleging some of the world's largest banks helped clients evade
U.S. taxes and manipulated currency markets.
She is expected to start work on Monday.
Ten Republicans voted for Lynch, including Senate Majority
Leader Mitch McConnell. The tally in Lynch's favor was larger
than expected, perhaps reflecting political concerns. Of the
Republicans who backed her, four are up for reelection next
year, three of them from states with big cities that have large
African-American populations.
As attorney general she will likely be confronted with civil
rights cases stemming from police altercations in several U.S.
cities.
On Tuesday, the Justice Department said it was gathering
information to determine whether it can bring civil rights
charges in the death of a man who died after being arrested by
Baltimore police.
Freddie Gray, a 27-year-old black man, was arrested by white
officers on April 12 and died days later after slipping into a
coma. A preliminary autopsy report said he died from a spinal
injury.
IMMIGRATION AN ISSUE
The voting margin in the Senate reflected many Republicans'
disapproval of Lynch's support for an executive order issued by
Obama in November that was meant to shield millions of
undocumented immigrants from the threat of deportation.
Before the vote, Alabama Republican Senator Jeff Sessions,
an outspoken critic of Obama's executive action on immigration,
blasted Lynch. "We do not have to confirm someone to the highest
law enforcement position in America if that someone is publicly
committed to denigrating Congress, violating law," he said.
Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid berated Republicans for
delaying the confirmation and said Lynch was "as qualified a
candidate" as he had seen in almost 30 years in the Senate.
Lynch's elderly father, Lorenzo, a retired Baptist minister
from North Carolina, watched the vote from a visitors' gallery
in the Senate chamber.
Lynch had awaited confirmation since November when Obama, a
fellow Harvard Law School graduate, nominated her.
Despite the delay, she was widely seen as less controversial
than Holder, who often clashed with Republicans. She has said
she aims to smooth relations with Congress.
Her nomination was backed by the Senate's Judiciary
Committee by a vote of 12-8 on Feb. 26. But her confirmation
languished over an impasse in the Republican-led Senate on an
unrelated bill meant to protect human trafficking victims.
Democrats had balked at an anti-abortion provision included
in that bill, but that dispute was settled on Tuesday and the
bill was approved on Wednesday.
An accomplished career prosecutor, Lynch has twice served as
U.S. attorney in Brooklyn, most recently since 2010. Her office
there handled more terrorism prosecutions than most other
offices in the United States. For two years, she also led a
committee that advised the attorney general on policy.
At a Senate confirmation hearing on Jan. 28, Lynch said her
top priorities would include fighting terrorist threats and
cyber crime, and improving relations between law enforcement and
minority communities.
