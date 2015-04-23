WASHINGTON, April 23 The U.S. Senate voted on Thursday to confirm Loretta Lynch as President Barack Obama's next attorney general, ending a more than five-month deadlock that made Lynch wait longer for confirmation than the last seven attorneys general combined.

The first black woman to become the top U.S. law enforcement official, Lynch, 55, was approved by a vote of 56 to 43.

The margin reflected the disapproval of many Republicans, who questioned her support of an executive order issued by Obama in November with the intent of shielding millions of undocumented immigrants from the threat of deportation. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir and Richard Cowan; Editing by Emily Stephenson)