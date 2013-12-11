(Updates with results)
BOSTON Dec 10 Eastern Massachusetts voters
elected a Democratic state senator as their newest
representative in the U.S. Congress on Tuesday in a special
election to fill the seat formerly held by now-Senator Edward
Markey, according to local media reports.
Democrat Katherine Clark, who campaigned on issues including
improving women's healthcare and the rising cost of college,
easily won a four-way race to represent a district that includes
Boston's near western suburbs but not the city itself, according
to the reports, including by the Boston Globe.
She defeated Republican Frank Addivinola, Independent James
Aulenti and James Hall of the Justice Peace Security party in an
election to succeed Markey, who in June was elected to fill the
Senate seat that became vacant when John Kerry was named
secretary of state.
Turnout was light for the off-cycle election, which came on
a day the Boston area was hit by an inch (2.5 cm) of snow.
Addivinola, a lawyer, had sought to tie Clark to President
Barack Obama's healthcare reform law at a time the program has
been plagued by technical problems.
The district leans heavily Democratic, said Peter
Ubertaccio, a professor of political science at Stonehill
College in Easton, Massachusetts.
"Clark avoided almost any opportunity save one to sit down
and have a debate on the issues," said Ubertaccio, noting that
hurt Addivinola's efforts to build his name recognition.
Massachusetts' nine congressional representatives and two
senators are all Democrats.
(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Alden Bentley and Mary
Wisniewski)