WASHINGTON Dec 7 The Republican majority leader of the U.S. House of Representatives said on Monday he was open to the possibility of a short-term extension of a federal government spending bill.

"I think there's been a number of issues that have not been finalized," Kevin McCarthy said of the bill. He said he was "seriously looking " at keeping the House in on Friday or over the weekend to get the work done.

A package of extensions of temporary tax breaks was unfinished, and these could be included in a separate bill or be part of the main funding bill, he told reporters.

McCarthy also said he saw no need for congressional authorization for a U.S. campaign against Islamic State. He said he expected the House to take up a bill tightening a visa waiver program as soon as Tuesday, and that it would become law.

He also said lifting the U.S. oil export ban could be "healthy for America."