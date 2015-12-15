WASHINGTON Dec 15 U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that congressional negotiators are aiming to complete a deal to make several expired tax provisions permanent, rather than simply extending them for another year or two.

McConnell, speaking to a breakfast hosted by Politico, declined to offer details of the deal in the works with Democrats, a companion bill to a $1.15 trillion spending measure needed by Wednesday to avoid a government shutdown.

McConnell also said he is personally "not decided yet" on the merits of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, but said the negotiated trade deal could have been better and faces political difficulties in an election year. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Doina Chiacu)