By Susan Cornwell
| WASHINGTON, March 25
WASHINGTON, March 25 President Barack Obama said
on Wednesday that he was ready to sign bipartisan legislation to
change the formula for reimbursing Medicare physicians,
signaling support for a bipartisan effort by U.S. House of
Representatives leaders.
"Congress is working to fix the Medicare physician payment
system. I've got my pen ready to sign a good, bipartisan bill,"
Obama, a Democrat, said at the White House, adding that this
would be "really exciting."
The House is expected to vote on Thursday on a proposal
negotiated by Republican Speaker John Boehner and Democratic
leader Nancy Pelosi.
The proposal would replace the current Medicare doctor
payment formula with one that has a stronger focus on quality of
care, sparing doctors a 21-percent pay cut they would otherwise
face on April 1 under the existing payment formula.
The legislation includes some Medicare reforms sought by
Republicans and a two-year extension of the Children's Health
Insurance Program (CHIP) for low-income children, sought by
Democrats. White House spokesman Josh Earnest called the measure
a "reasonable compromise."
"And that's why the president is supportive of this process
in the House. He believes it should get careful consideration in
the Senate," Earnest told reporters at the White House.
While the bill is expected to pass the House, its fate is
less clear in the Senate. Some Senate Democrats have expressed
concern about anti-abortion language and their desire for four
years, not two, of CHIP funding.
The proposal would add $141 billion to the U.S. deficit over
10 years, the Congressional Budget Office said on Wednesday. The
overall cost is about $214 billion, but about $73 billion would
be offset through savings in the bill, CBO said.
The largest savings would result from means testing Medicare
beneficiaries so people with higher incomes pay more, which
would yield about $34.5 billion, CBO said.
The current formula links doctors' pay increases to economic
growth, but has been overridden temporarily by Congress 17 times
in the last dozen years because it repeatedly threatened deep
cuts in doctors' pay.
In a statement, Speaker Boehner's office noted that the CBO
analysis showed the legislation would save taxpayers money
compared to the way Congress had often handled the doctor's
payments in recent years, by freezing them.
"CBO estimates that enacting the legislation would cost $0.9
billion less over the 2015-2025 period than freezing payment
rates for physicians' services," CBO said in a letter to
Boehner.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Additional reporting by Julia
Edwards; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Lisa Shumaker)