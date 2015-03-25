(Adds that Reid now open to vote on bill)
By Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON, March 25 President Barack Obama said
on Wednesday he was ready to sign bipartisan legislation to
change the formula for reimbursing Medicare physicians, while
the U.S. Senate's top Democrat appeared open to allowing a vote
on the measure.
Both developments signified growing support for a bipartisan
effort to address a persistent problem and make small
adjustments in Medicare costs.
But the timeline could slide as the Senate may be unable to
act until after a two-week recess that will start this weekend.
"Congress is working to fix the Medicare physician payment
system. I've got my pen ready to sign a good, bipartisan bill,"
Obama, a Democrat, said at the White House, adding that this
would be "really exciting."
The House of Representatives is expected to vote on Thursday
on the proposal negotiated by Republican Speaker John Boehner
and Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi.
Their proposal would replace the current Medicare doctor
payment formula with one that has a stronger focus on quality of
care, sparing doctors a 21 percent pay cut that they would
otherwise face on April 1 under the existing payment formula,
which is linked to economic growth.
The legislation includes some Medicare reforms sought by
Republicans and a two-year extension of the Children's Health
Insurance Program (CHIP) for low-income children, sought by
Democrats. White House spokesman Josh Earnest called the measure
a "reasonable compromise."
"And that's why the president is supportive of this process
in the House. He believes it should get careful consideration in
the Senate," Earnest told reporters.
While the bill is expected to pass the House, its path
forward has been unclear in the Senate, where Democratic Leader
Harry Reid and others in the minority party have expressed
concern about anti-abortion language in the bill and their
desire for four years, not two, of CHIP funding.
"Senator Reid may still vote against it, but he sees his
role at this point as trying to facilitate a vote," a Senate
Democratic leadership aide told Reuters on Wednesday evening.
However, he said, the Senate might not act until after the
two-week recess. He said Democrats were open to passing a
temporary pay remedy meanwhile.
The proposal would add $141 billion to the U.S. deficit over
10 years, the Congressional Budget Office said on Wednesday. The
overall cost is about $214 billion, but about $73 billion would
be offset through savings in the bill, CBO said.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Additional reporting by Julia
Edwards; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Lisa Shumaker)