WASHINGTON, March 26 The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a bipartisan bill to permanently repair the formula for reimbursing Medicare physicians, solving a longstanding problem and making adjustments to the way Medicare costs are paid.

Drafted by House Speaker John Boehner and Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, the bill replaces a 1990s formula that linked doctor pay to the economy with a new one more focused on quality of care. The bill also requires means-testing of Medicare beneficiaries so that people with higher income pay higher premiums.

