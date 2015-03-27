By David Lawder
| WASHINGTON, March 27
more than two weeks before acting on a bill to permanently fix
the flawed formula for reimbursing Medicare physicians, after an
April 1 deadline to start a 21 percent cut in payment rates.
Senate Republican and Democratic leaders said early on
Friday that they would take the bill up when they return on
April 13 from an Easter/Passover break.
The measure, a rare bipartisan achievement in a deeply
divided Congress, was overwhelmingly approved on Thursday by the
House of Representatives.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he has been
reassured that the delay would not cause doctors to see lower
Medicare payments due to the lag time in the normal processing
of payments from the health care program for seniors.
"They can handle a two week gap here," McConnell said after
a marathon session to pass a budget. "We'll turn to it very
quickly when we get back. I think there's every reason to
believe it's going to pass the Senate by a very large majority."
The measure drafted and driven forward by Republican House
Speaker John Boehner and Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi would
fix a long-standing problem with how Medicare pays doctors.
A 1997 budget-cutting bill reduced the payment rates based
on a flawed formula linking doctor pay to economic growth, but
Congress has routinely passed temporary fixes to forestall cuts
that have proven costly.
The measure approved 392-37 by the House would create a new
payment formula focused on the quality of care. To help pay for
these higher rates, the bill would also impose higher premiums
on wealthier Medicare beneficiaries.
However, the proposal would still add $141 billion to U.S.
deficits over 10 years, according to congressional forecasters,
sparking opposition from some fiscal conservatives.
While the measure has strong support in the Senate, the
delay could give opponents time to sway senators against the
plan.
One of the government's largest social safety net programs,
Medicare is health insurance that serves 54 million elderly and
disabled people.
Under the plan, a Medicare recipient with annual income of
between $133,000 and $160,000 would see their Medicare premium
share increase from 50 to 65 percent, and a recipient with
annual income between $160,000 and $214,000 would pay 75 percent
rather than 65 percent.
(Reporting by David Lawder and Susan Cornwell; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)