WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he was optimistic the Senate would pass legislation to fix Medicare doctor reimbursements before midnight.

"We need to pass it today and I think most of our members understand that," McConnell, a Republican, told reporters. "We need to get this bill down to the President for signature before midnight and I'm optimistic and hopeful we'll be able to do that." (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Sandra Maler)