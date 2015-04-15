(Adds details)
By Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON, April 14 Congress on Tuesday
approved a bill to repair the formula for reimbursing Medicare
physicians, marking a rare bipartisan achievement just in time
to head off a 21 percent cut in the doctors' pay.
Final action came as the Senate voted 92-8 to approve the
so-called "doc fix". The House of Representatives had acted over
two weeks ago. The bill now goes to President Barack Obama, and
he is expected to sign it into law.
The measure, drafted last month by Republican House Speaker
John Boehner and Democratic Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi,
appeared to be the first major legislative accomplishment of the
2015-2016 Congress, suggesting some progress toward easing years
of gridlock on Capitol Hill.
In a statement, Obama applauded lawmakers for passing the
bill, saying it would strengthen the U.S. healthcare system. "I
will be proud to sign it into law," he said.
The bill would replace a 1990s formula that linked Medicare
doctor pay to economic growth, with a new formula more focused
on quality of care. It also would require means-testing of
Medicare beneficiaries so higher income people pay higher
premiums.
One of the government's largest social safety net programs,
Medicare is health insurance that serves 54 million elderly and
disabled people.
The old formula for paying Medicare doctors has been a
problem for years as health care costs outpaced economic growth.
Congress had repeatedly addressed the problem with a long series
of temporary "doc fix" patches. The new formula is intended to
be a lasting change.
The federal government warned Congress last week that it
must act before April 15 or thousands of Medicare doctors
nationwide would face a 21 percent pay cut under the old
reimbursement formula.
The deadline for action actually had been April 1, but
because Medicare doctors' claims generally take at least 14 days
to be paid by the government, the pay cuts were not expected to
be implemented before April 15 - Wednesday.
The measure passed the House overwhelmingly in March but
because it expands the federal deficit, it was greeted
skeptically by deficit hawks in the Senate.
They labeled the bill irresponsible because it would add an
estimated $141 billion to the U.S. debt over the next 10 years,
according to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO).
But an amendment sponsored by Senator Mike Lee requiring
Congress to find ways to pay for the "doc fix" by the end of
this year, failed to pass Tuesday on a vote of 42-58.
The legislation includes a two-year extension of the
Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) for low-income
children and a two-year extension of funding for community
health centers.
Both were high priorities for Democrats, and they tried to
extend them to four years, but their amendments failed. They
also tried to take out some anti-abortion language, but the
amendments failed.
Healthcare groups were leaning hard on the Senate to approve
the measure, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell argued
Tuesday for approval, noting it included more means testing of
Medicare beneficiaries.
Boehner also urged the Senate to pass the House bill on
Tuesday, saying the House had no intention of acting again on
the measure if the Senate amended it.
