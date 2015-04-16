WASHINGTON, April 16 U.S. President Barack Obama
signed a bill into law on Thursday that repairs the formula for
reimbursing Medicare physicians after Congress, in rare
bipartisan fashion, passed a fix earlier this week to prevent a
21 percent cut in doctors' pay.
Sitting outside in the White House Rose Garden in his shirt
sleeves, Obama said he was signing the bill now rather than
waiting for a formal ceremony so it could go into force right
away.
"This was a bipartisan effort," Obama said, adding he hoped
the practice of Republicans and Democrats working together would
become a habit on Capitol Hill.
"Because we wanted to make sure doctors' payments didn't get
cut off, I'm signing it now."
The measure replaces a 1990s formula that linked Medicare
doctor pay to economic growth, with a new formula more focused
on quality of care. It also requires means-testing of Medicare
beneficiaries so higher income people pay higher premiums.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason. Editing by Andre Grenon)